Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $953,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 186,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 164,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,944,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $139.53 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $143.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

