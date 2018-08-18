Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 15,171 Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $63.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,823,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,001,164.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

