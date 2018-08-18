Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 199,645 AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of AK Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AK Steel by 106.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AK Steel by 136.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AK Steel by 199.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AK Steel from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AK Steel from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In other AK Steel news, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $55,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,726.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.84. AK Steel Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

