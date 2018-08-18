Enerplus (ERF) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

ERF opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Enerplus had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $105,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $149,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 183.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

