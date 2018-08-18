Energy Recovery (ERII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.