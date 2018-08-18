Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 48,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,660,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 273,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENIA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel Americas has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENIA opened at $7.93 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

