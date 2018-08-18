Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,515,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,730,000 after buying an additional 255,843 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,749,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 785,158 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,951,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,744,000 after buying an additional 230,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after buying an additional 5,319,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.03 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.516 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

