Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,881,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,723 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 66,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

