Emcor Group Inc (EME) Chairman Sells $1,793,872.70 in Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EME stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. 202,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,847. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Emcor Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
