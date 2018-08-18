Emcor Group Inc (EME) Chairman Sells $1,793,872.70 in Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EME stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. 202,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,847. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.