Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 33,821 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 33,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $385,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,690 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $119,834.90.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 39,882 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $447,874.86.

On Friday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,444 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20.

On Friday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,811 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $124,542.72.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,156 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,750.88.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,254 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $83,203.38.

On Monday, May 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 14,132 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $158,985.00.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 103,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,563. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

