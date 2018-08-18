Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells $1,529,550.00 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,529,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,614.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sigmund Anderman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. 356,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELLI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 52.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 96.7% during the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 714,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.