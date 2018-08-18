Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells $1,529,550.00 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,529,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,614.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sigmund Anderman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00.
Shares of Ellie Mae stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. 356,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $116.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELLI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 52.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 96.7% during the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 714,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter.
Ellie Mae Company Profile
Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.