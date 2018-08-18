Elie Melhem Sells 3,910 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $321,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WTS opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.