El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217,936 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of El Pollo LoCo worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 199,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 259.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 226.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 261,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
El Pollo LoCo Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
