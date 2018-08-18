El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217,936 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of El Pollo LoCo worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 199,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 259.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 226.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 261,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.