Educational Development (EDUC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Educational Development earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3681214427528 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.15. 10,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,115. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Educational Development has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.93.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.