EDRCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $494,359.00 and $62.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000999 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,594,389 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,419 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

