Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.29

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $377,525.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00282537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00152677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.66 or 0.06846379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,639,612 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

