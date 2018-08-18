Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

ETW opened at $12.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

