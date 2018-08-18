Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Increased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $69.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.