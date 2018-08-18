easyJet (EJTTF) vs. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY) Critical Contrast

easyJet (OTCMKTS: CPCAY) and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares easyJet and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A CATHAY Pac AIRW/S $12.48 billion 0.47 -$161.52 million ($0.21) -35.62

easyJet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A CATHAY Pac AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. easyJet does not pay a dividend. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for easyJet and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50 CATHAY Pac AIRW/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

easyJet has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S beats easyJet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

