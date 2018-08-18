EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “ For 2Q18 ECC earned NII+realized gains (earnings) per share of $0.34 versus our estimate of $0.35. The earnings were lower due to the $0.20/share impact of the issuance of the ECCX notes (with debt issuance costs being recognized up-front as opposed to amortized over the expected life) as well as the costs associated with the redemption of ECCZ notes.



 During 2Q18, the company completed eight resets and one refinance and incurred $0.14/share of costs associated with these. Management noted on the earnings call that the portfolio still has a good deal of 2016 vintage CLO equity that has not yet been refinanced. Given spreads were much wider in 2016 relative to currently, the liability stack of these CLOs can likely be refinanced on highly favorable terms. On average, we would expect these positions to have AAA tranches refinanced down to L + 115 bps from L + 160 bps.



 The refinances should serve to further boost the effective yield of the CLO equity book but we also expect spreads to widen in 2019. This would have the effect of hitting NAV/share but also boosting earnings materially as the underlying economics of CLO equity greatly improve with loan market dislocation courtesy of a revolving pool of assets and locked in liabilities.



 We are encouraged by some spread widening seen in the BSL market and lenders pushing back on terms somewhat. While this has been brief and less-than-substantial we think there has been an immense amount of foolish behavior in the credit markets that will likely reverse rather sharply and we think this is the start of something more pronounced.



 We are revising our 2018 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $1.88 from $1.96 and our 2019 NII+realized gains/share estimate to $2.23 from $2.27. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $24 price target.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:ECC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.19. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 58.09%. sell-side analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EAGLE POINT Cr/COM news, insider Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Spinner bought 75,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73,933.00 per share, with a total value of $5,544,975,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 5,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About EAGLE POINT Cr/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

