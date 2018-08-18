Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) vs. Euroseas (ESEA) Critical Survey

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: ESEA) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.63 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -12.57 Euroseas $42.92 million 0.43 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Euroseas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.00% -1.79% -1.03% Euroseas -6.44% -3.37% -0.97%

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Euroseas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.