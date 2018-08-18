Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $140.72 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,070 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $663,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,219,719.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,634 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,369 shares in the company, valued at $157,322,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,959 shares of company stock worth $19,715,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

