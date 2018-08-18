Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $48.60 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Empire lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

