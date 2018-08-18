Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $50,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,017,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $189.08 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $2,393,109.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673,397.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,804 shares of company stock worth $12,555,086. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

