E. W. Scripps (SSP) PT Set at $19.00 by Noble Financial

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) has been given a $19.00 price target by research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

SSP opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

