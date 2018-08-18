DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Symrise (SYIEF)

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

SYIEF stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

