Dycom Industries (DY) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.45.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

