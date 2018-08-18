Dycom Industries (DY) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 price objective on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DY. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.