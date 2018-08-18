Duerr (DUE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. equinet set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.94 ($78.34).

ETR DUE opened at €39.15 ($44.49) on Tuesday. Duerr has a 12 month low of €76.69 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €120.55 ($136.99).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

