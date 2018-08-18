DSW (DSW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSW Inc. is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates 514 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States under the Affiliated Business Group. DSW also owns Ebuys, Inc., a leading off price footwear and accessories retailer operating in digital marketplaces in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company also owns private-label footwear brands including Audrey Brooke, Kelly & Katie, Lulu Townsend, and Poppie Jones. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that DSW will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DSW by 10.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in DSW by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in DSW by 19.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

