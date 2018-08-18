DROXNE Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (DRXNE)

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DROXNE has a total market capitalization of $55,524.00 and $0.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DROXNE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DROXNE has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DROXNE alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DROXNE Profile

DROXNE (DRXNE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 98,194,376 coins and its circulating supply is 77,627,155 coins. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DROXNE is droxne.net . DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DROXNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DROXNE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DROXNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DROXNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DROXNE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.