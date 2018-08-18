DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont accounts for about 3.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 253,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,015,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.79 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

