Dover (DOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of DOV opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Dover has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dover will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,239. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,639,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

