Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of DOVA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 170,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,313. The firm has a market cap of $606.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of -0.31. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,140,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 328,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,965,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 496,306 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 820,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 252,105 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,875,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

