Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 14,930 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,626,000. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

MRK stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.