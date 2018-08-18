Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

DORM stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $300,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,207.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

