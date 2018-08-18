Donald W. Vinci Sells 5,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ETR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $85.32. 1,276,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 402.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 200.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.