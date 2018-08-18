Donald W. Vinci Sells 5,200 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $85.32. 1,276,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 402.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 200.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

