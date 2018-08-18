Domo Inc (DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,291,000. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,335,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,920,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,969,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

