Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 368.57 ($4.70).

DOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.42) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 458 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goodbody began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON DOM traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 288.10 ($3.68). 3,524,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 255.80 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.75).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($37,113.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

