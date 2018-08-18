Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $21,285,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $106.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

