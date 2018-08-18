DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 3,073,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. research analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,860 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $44,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,895,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after buying an additional 54,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.