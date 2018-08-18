Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

NYSE DPLO opened at $19.05 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,919,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

