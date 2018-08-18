Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 3.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 238.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $44,133,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,611.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $737,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,518,498. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

