DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.01585538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007825 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002140 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,906,847,847 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

