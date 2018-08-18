Digital Rupees (DRS) Price Tops $0.0001

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $65,731.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Rupees has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007918 BTC.

About Digital Rupees

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Rupees and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.