DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Financial Comparison

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE: APLE) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Apple Hospitality REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $2.46 billion 10.40 $248.25 million $6.14 20.20 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 3.28 $182.49 million $1.74 10.14

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 6 13 0 2.68 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus target price of $126.59, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.79% 3.02% 1.38% Apple Hospitality REIT 13.55% 4.80% 3.44%

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 117 Marriott branded hotels and 125 Hilton branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

