Digital Oilfield Investments L Acquires 58,167 Shares of RigNet Inc (RNET) Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L acquired 58,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $791,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Digital Oilfield Investments L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Digital Oilfield Investments L acquired 13,402 shares of RigNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNET opened at $14.25 on Friday. RigNet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $257.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNET shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

