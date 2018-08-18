Diamondback Energy (FANG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,225. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

