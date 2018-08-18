DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 11,161 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 11,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,375,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,219 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $1,418,914.01.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after buying an additional 354,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

