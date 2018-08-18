DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.